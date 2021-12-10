Burglary suspects captured by Jones County deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies have arrested five men in connection with two burglaries and an auto theft at a local business.

The suspects have been identified as Dayton Beard, 23, Billy Bond III, 18, John Crosby, 22, Malik Newell, 22, and Brandon Bang, 18. Each has been charged with commercial Burglary. Crosby and Newell were both additionally charged with auto theft.



Brandon Bang (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

JCSD recovered the stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup and numerous items reported stolen from Professional Automotive.