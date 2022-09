JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County neighbors are being asked not to burn until dangerous weather conditions pass.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the county is under an elevated risk of dangerous wildfire conditions on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

Because of low humidity and gusty winds, Jones County neighbors are being asked to avoid open burns. They are being discouraged until the dangerous conditions pass.