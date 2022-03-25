FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are warning neighbors about a new scam that targets business professionals.

Deputies said the scammer calls spouses and family members of business professionals in the Pine Belt. The caller claims to be a Forrest County deputy and asks for personal information about the business professional.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said deputies will never ask for personal information or payment over the phone. He reminded neighbors not to send money via Green Dot or any other money transfer service.