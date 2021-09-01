C Spire to bring fiber internet in Sumrall

SUMRAL, Miss. (WHLT) – C Spire will bring high-speed fiber internet to Sumrall. According to Pine Belt News, the company has already completed some business installations, and they’re gauging interest for residential service.

Once a certain threshold of interest is reached, C Spire plans to begin installing internet within nine to 12 months.

“We have a couple of businesses already utilizing C-Spire fiber, so the main backbone is there in the business areas,” Mayor William Joel Lofton said.

Anyone interested in getting fiber internet should visit www.cspire.com/home-services and enter their address to see what services are available in their area.