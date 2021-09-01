C Spire to bring fiber internet in Sumrall

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMRAL, Miss. (WHLT) – C Spire will bring high-speed fiber internet to Sumrall. According to Pine Belt News, the company has already completed some business installations, and they’re gauging interest for residential service.

Once a certain threshold of interest is reached, C Spire plans to begin installing internet within nine to 12 months.

“We have a couple of businesses already utilizing C-Spire fiber, so the main backbone is there in the business areas,” Mayor William Joel Lofton said.

Anyone interested in getting fiber internet should visit www.cspire.com/home-services and enter their address to see what services are available in their area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories