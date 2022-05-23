HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men from California were arrested in Hattiesburg after officers found 45 pounds of meth in a hotel room.

Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a hotel on Highway 49 on Friday, May 20. After finding the meth, officers arrested Sergio Covarrubias, 36, and Salvador Medrano, 60.

Investigators believe the two men were involved in a drug trafficking operation from California to Mississippi. They face federal narcotics charges and were booked in a jurisdiction that houses federal inmates.

The investigation was conducted by Hattiesburg police, Forrest and Lamar County deputies, DEA HIDTA Taskforce, 12 NET/METRO Narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.