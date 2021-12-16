Camper destroyed in explosion in Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – One person suffered from significant injuries after an explosion took place near a camper in Jones County on Thursday, December 16.

According to investigators, several fire departments responded to a report of an explosion just after 7:00 p.m. located at 5140 Highway 84 West in the Calhoun Community. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a propane tank had leaked and then exploded in or very near a small camper.

Courtesy: Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department

“It appears that a propane tank and/or propane fueled heater equipment which was in the home apparently began leaking. The propane gas found an ignition source and an explosion completely destroyed the home,” said Sgt. J.D. Carter with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter said the man who was injured had burns and other trauma. He was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.