HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) chapter of Sigma Alpha Lambda and the USM Wesley Foundation will host “Canines and Confections” Wednesday, April 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Wesley Foundation on the USM Hattiesburg campus, located at 3200 Montague Boulevard.

Event goers will have the opportunity to to meet and cuddle with rescue dogs as well as purchase sweet homemade treats with proceeds going to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

Funds raised through Relay for Life directly support breakthrough cancer research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings, and much more.

To directly support Relay for Life, click here.