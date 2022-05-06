HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Association of Office Professionals (AOP) and Sigma Alpha Lambda will be collecting canned goods as well as digitally soliciting donations Friday, May 6 through Sunday, June 5.

The food drive and donation will benefit the USM Wesley Foundation’s Pantry Plus, which provides both indoor and outdoor food to students at risk for food insecurity.

Donations can be made at the following locations on the Hattiesburg campus:

Scianna Hall

Payne Center

Liberal Arts Building

The Powerhouse

Cook Library

Wesley Foundation

USM’s Walmart wish list can be found here, and the Amazon wish list can be found here.