OVETT, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a car fire in Ovett on Monday, March 21.

Glade Fire and Rescue officials said they responded to the scene around 12:00 a.m. on Wildlife Lake Road. A car was found on fire in the middle of the road. Crews said the occupants had already left the scene. The car fire also caused a small brush fire nearby.

The scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m.