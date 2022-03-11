HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Carey Dinner Theatre is hosting auditions for cast members and interviews for crew on Saturday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. Interested students should report to Joe and Virginia Tatum Theatre on William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus.

Each member of the company receives a salary, both performers and staff. The financial package also includes tips (company members serve as wait staff during dinner), housing, and some meals. The time commitment is June 16 through July 25. Contracts are offered only to those who will be high school graduates by June 16.

All applicants should bring a head shot to their audition/interview.

Actors: Those auditioning as performers present a one-minute monologue from a modern prose play (no dialect) and a one-minute vocal selection from a Broadway musical. An accompanist will be available but will not transpose. Recorded accompaniment may be used. Performers participate in a dance audition and should bring comfortable clothes. They may also apply for backstage positions.

Pianists: Auditions for pianists include a two-minute, prepared selection from a Broadway musical. Sight-reading will be required.

Backstage and Front of House: Interviews will be conducted with technicians, costume assistants and box office staff. Each person will complete an application and interview with Carey Dinner Theatre staff. Portfolios are encouraged. Interviewees may also audition as performers.

Video auditions and interviews will be accepted but must be received before March 26.