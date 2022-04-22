CARRIERE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Central High School (PRCHS) lead teacher Chayna Adams was awarded the $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Friday, April 22.

The award was created by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987 and recognizes excellence in teaching. This year, the award is being presented at 60 schools across the country.

Adams spent years teaching math and heading the math department. She’s now the school’s lead teacher, responsible for academic tier, schoolwide data and coaching support for educational staff. As an algebra teacher, she tracked results on unit and district assessments and adjusted her instruction to address learning gaps. The algebra pass rate a PRCHS is 94%. She’s taught seven graduating classes at the school.

She was surprised with the award during a school assembly on Friday, April 22 in the school gym.