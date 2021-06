A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Carson man was sentenced on Wednesday to 17 and a half years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Charles John Barrett, 37, sold methamphetamine to a person in Hattiesburg on multiple occasions between January and November of 2020.

Barrett was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 20, 2020. He pled guilty on March 23, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.