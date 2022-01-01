Carver Middle School to hold ceremony for Historical Places Marker placement

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Carver Middle School in Covington County will be hosting a dedication ceremony to celebrate the placement of the school’s National Register of Historical Places Marker.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History recognizes the school as an important educational aspect of Covington County’s history.

The school was listed in the National Register of Historical Places on January 24, 2019.

The dedication ceremony will be held on Monday, January 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the school. The ceremony will be open to the public.