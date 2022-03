MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Cattleman’s Association 67th Annual Rodeo will be held on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.

The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night and will be held at the Columbia Exposition Center.

Tickets can be purchased at Barnett’s Garden Center, Town and Country Feed, Boot Country or at the Columbia Exposition Center.