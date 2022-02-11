HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) cut the ribbon on its newest facility. Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor is the new home of the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, a space commensurate with the honor of which our nearly 1,700 military students are so deserving.

Named in honor of lead benefactor and USM alumnus, Joe Quinlan ’73, and the Center’s founding director, Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond (US Army, Retired) ’79, ’86, the 5,500-square-foot facility will further allow Southern Miss to holistically care for and meet the needs and interests of the military student community. Quinlan-Hammond Hall features study spaces for small groups or individual work, a student lounge and study, a conference room and other meeting areas and staff office space.

“We welcome our military students home,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation. “We hope each student will agree Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor is the ideal space for them, where the Center’s dedicated staff can continue to support and assist them navigate their way through the collegiate experience. As one of the nation’s top military friendly institutions, it is our honor to do so.”

The space acknowledges and welcomes veterans, service members and their dependents each time they enter. Embedded bricks and other design elements will reveal the stars and stripes of the American flag, the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, the seal of each branch of the United States Military, and memorabilia and murals to all who enter.