LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The 2nd annual Chalk Fest will be held at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel on Saturday, April 16.

Museum staff will close the street in front of the museum so guests can create chalk art. Guests can also grab a snack from Rosie’s Ice Cream.

The event is open to all ages. It will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 565 North 5th Avenue.