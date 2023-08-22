JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Charges against a former reserve deputy in Jones County have been upgraded.

George Walters (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

The Laurel Leader Call reported George Walters, 43, appeared in court on Friday, August 18 for a bond hearing after he was indicted on charged of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

A judge set Walters bond at $300,000.

The fatal shooting happened at Rock Church on April 2, 2023. Investigators said Walters surrendered himself to authorities and has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Authorities Walters, who was a member of the church and its security team, was involved in an altercation with James Corey Donald, 45, that resulted in Donald being shot.

The Laurel Leader Call reported that Donald later died on Monday, April 3.

According to a new indictment, Walters killed Donald by shooting him in the back with a handgun. He allegedly kicked Donald in the head.