JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two chicken houses caught on fire in the Rustin community on Sunday, May 1.

Volunteer fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire around 10:00 p.m. on Pleasant Grove Road. Firefighters said they found the two chicken houses completely engulfed in flames with the roofs already collapsed.

Workers at the scene said chickens were being housed at the time of the fire.