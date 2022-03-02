JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a child abuse case.

Deputies are looking for Tyric Autsin. Investigator Jardian McDonald said he assaulted a two-year-old girl, leaving her with bruises, swelling and cuts to her face.

The child was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center and was released.

Anyone with information about Austin can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.