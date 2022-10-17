JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments.

She was taken to Jones Family Medical on Highway 15 North and airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The driver of the car didn’t receive any injuries. They won’t face any charges as investigators are considering the incident an accident.

According to JCSD officials, the girl’s current condition is unknown.