HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Early Childhood Inclusion Center (MECIC) is offering child developmental screenings on Tuesday, February 22.

MECIC leaders encourage parents to attend if your child’s physician, child care provider or Pre-K teachers have concerns about their development.

Children ages birth to five can receive a screening. They will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the MECIC Resource and Referral Center at 108 Sheffield Loop in Hattiesburg.

Appointments are required. Make one by calling Chandra Harper at (601)-266-4745 or by email chandra.harper@usm.edu.