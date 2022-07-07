JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 14-month-old child died after drowning in a family pool at an Ovett home on Thursday, July 7.

Jones County deputies said they responded to the home around 11:07 a.m. on Oilwell Road. They took over CPR efforts from the boy’s mother.

The boy was taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) in Laurel where he was later pronounced dead.

Jones County deputies said the incident is under investigation, and names will not be released at this time.

Sheriff Joe Berlin called the drowning a “terrible tragedy.”