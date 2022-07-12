SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – A child has life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on a Jones County home early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home in Soso just after 5:00 a.m. after receiving a call about a person trapped under a tree.

When they arrived, they found the child in his bed. The tree had fallen directly onto him. Crews used chainsaws and other equipment to move the tree and pull the victim out of the area.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.