JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A four-month-old child whose life was recently saved by a Jones County deputy has died.

Investigators said a child in a home on Red Hill Florence Road was suffering a medical emergency and not breathing on Wednesday, July 20.

The child was turning blue when Sergeant Stephen Graeser arrived at the scene. He performed CPR on the child, who was then taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) in Laurel with a pulse. The child was later airlifted to the University of Southern Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Graeser was credited with saving the child’s life.

Lance Chancellor with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the child died at UMMC. He also said an investigation into the child’s death has been opened. The child’s body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab.