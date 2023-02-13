FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A child and three adults were injured in a two-car crash that happened in Forrest County on Saturday, February 11.

Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VPD) said crews responded to the scene around 6:00 p.m. on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Monroe Road. They found two heavily damaged cars in the intersection.

The driver of a Nissan Sentra that was involved in the crash required extrication from their vehicle.

(Courtesy: North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

VPD officials said a child and three adults were taken from the scene by ambulance. There conditions are unknown at this time.