Christian Services hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Christian Services, Inc., in Hattiesburg hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner event on Tuesday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meals were distributed to people in a drive-thru.

Leaders with Christian Services said the event usually provides meals to more than 2,000 families.

“It’s just about celebrating Hattiesburg, all of our donors our diners, just having all the community barriers cross everyone enjoying together, enjoying a Thanksgiving meal. Just celebrate how good God has been to us in this community,” said Maggie West, the community relations director with Christian Services.

Melanie Thomas was one of hundreds who received a hot meal.

“I thanked the Lord for it, because it ain’t every year we can live for Thanksgiving. So I’m grateful,” said Thomas.

Thanksgiving isn’t the only time help is needed. On average, Christian Services provides 900 meals weekly to families.

The organization also plans to host a toy drive in December.

