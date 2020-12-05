Christian Services Inc. provides hot meals for low income families

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In the Pine Belt, a local nonprofit helps low income families get back on their feet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buford Elmore knows first hand what it means to receive help from Christian Services Inc.

“I’ve changed my life tremendously. Now I go to work everyday. I love to go to church, I got my family back,” he stated.

Christian Services is a nonprofit organization that helps low income families and families struggling with addiction by offering mentorship programs to help families achieve some form of stability, and they also provide between 600 to 800 free hot meals to families Monday through Friday.

Bill Prout, a volunteer and co-founder of Christian Services Inc., said more families are relying on meal programs during the pandemic.

“Yes, we provide food, but also, we are the only person they will see all day long. So it’s a blessing that we can minister to them at the same time we are feeding them,” said Prout.

