HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will host its second annual Cinco de Milo celebration on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Neighbors can enjoy food, games and festivities. Kat Daddies will serve Mexican street corn, churros and daquiris. Brady’s Snow Shack will serve snow cups. Southern Miss Hotdogs and Handpies will serve twists on American favorites. Margaritas and Mexicokes will also be available. Giant games like UNO, Cactus Ring Toss, Connect4, Legos and Corn Hole can be played.

Guests will be introduced to a new feature at the exhibit, the Hattiesburg Pocket Watch. Museum staff said the new feature will help guests keep track of time.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Saenger Theater will be open and Milo’s t-shirts will be available.