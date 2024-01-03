PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV, of Picayune, died on January 1, 2024, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was 75.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Friday, January 5 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, located at 1000 Goodyear Boulevard in Picayune. Visitation is scheduled for January 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the church and from 10:00 a.m. until noon on January 5.

McDonald served as Circuit Judge of the 15th District for eight years, taking the bench in January 2016. He previously served for seven years as district attorney for the 15th District, and 16 years as an assistant district attorney. The district includes Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion and Pearl River counties.

McDonald is survived by his wife, Suzy Stockstill McDonald; children Hugh C. McDonald, Neil Sullivan Angus McDonald, Emily Nowell and Erin Smith; and 13 grandchildren.