It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. McLain, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$6 (+0.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$19,307 (+20.7%)

– Typical home value: $112,437 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Mount Olive, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$10,628 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$20,807 (+24.1%)

– Typical home value: $107,171 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Beaumont, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$13,186 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$20,807 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $107,284 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Collins, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$13,190 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$25,281 (+27.6%)

– Typical home value: $116,783 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. New Augusta, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$14,577 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$25,281 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $107,420 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Brooklyn, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$15,534 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$31,331 (+37.2%)

– Typical home value: $115,471 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Wiggins, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$15,797 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$32,984 (+34.3%)

– Typical home value: $129,239 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Richton, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$17,161 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$43,218 (+49.4%)

– Typical home value: $130,695 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Lumberton, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$17,708 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$32,232 (+30.2%)

– Typical home value: $139,091 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Seminary, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$20,778 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$36,043 (+28.7%)

– Typical home value: $161,732 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Hattiesburg, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$21,715 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$46,259 (+33.5%)

– Typical home value: $184,214 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Purvis, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$22,917 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$47,881 (+32.4%)

– Typical home value: $195,676 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Sumrall, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$23,575 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$59,653 (+37.3%)

– Typical home value: $219,730 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Petal, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$23,791 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$51,343 (+36.1%)

– Typical home value: $193,457 (#3 most expensive city in metro)