The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $347,415 in November, 2.2% higher than the year before.

Increased mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by their one-year price change as of November 2023.

Stacker

#14. New Augusta, MS

– 1-year price change: -$11,476 (-9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$19,767 (+22.7%)

– Typical home value: $106,984 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Brooklyn, MS

– 1-year price change: -$7,069 (-5.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$11,780 (+10.2%)

– Typical home value: $127,635 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Beaumont, MS

– 1-year price change: -$6,504 (-6.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$13,863 (+15.8%)

– Typical home value: $101,805 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Richton, MS

– 1-year price change: -$6,069 (-4.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$21,692 (+19.7%)

– Typical home value: $131,560 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. McLain, MS

– 1-year price change: -$5,231 (-4.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$21,692 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $121,477 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Mount Olive, MS

– 1-year price change: -$4,387 (-3.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$21,125 (+23.6%)

– Typical home value: $110,508 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Wiggins, MS

– 1-year price change: -$3,326 (-2.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$32,286 (+28.5%)

– Typical home value: $145,607 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Collins, MS

– 1-year price change: -$2,612 (-2.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$27,933 (+31.5%)

– Typical home value: $116,645 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Seminary, MS

– 1-year price change: -$2,601 (-1.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$42,108 (+31.1%)

– Typical home value: $177,496 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Lumberton, MS

– 1-year price change: -$802 (-0.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$24,655 (+19.7%)

– Typical home value: $149,548 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Hattiesburg, MS

– 1-year price change: +$5,542 (+2.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$49,744 (+33.7%)

– Typical home value: $197,500 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Petal, MS

– 1-year price change: +$8,295 (+4.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$53,472 (+35.5%)

– Typical home value: $204,036 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Purvis, MS

– 1-year price change: +$10,877 (+5.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$58,624 (+36.3%)

– Typical home value: $220,101 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Sumrall, MS

– 1-year price change: +$13,655 (+5.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,729 (+36.2%)

– Typical home value: $251,170 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 380 metros.