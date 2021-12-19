City of Ellisville to host blood drive on Dec. 20

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Ellisville will partner with blood service provider, Vitalant, to host a blood drive on Monday, December 20.

The drive will be held in front of Ellisville City Hall on the Vitalant BloodMobile from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Neighbors are strongly encouraged to donate as Mississippi faces a blood supply shortage.

All successful donors will receive a free t-shirt for their donation. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Appointments can be made here and by blood drive code: EllisvilleLibrary. Appointments can also be made by calling Michelle at (601)-498-9972.