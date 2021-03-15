City of Hattiesburg announces $2.7 million water and sewer improvement project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, the City of Hattiesburg announced a $2.7 million water and sewer improvement project for Longleaf Heights North.

Mayor Toby Barker was joined by Ward 2 and Ward 4 Councilwomen Deborah Delgado and Mary Dryden. Their wards will be effected during the improvement process. Leaders said the project will reduce brown water issues throughout the city by replacing undersized water lines.

According to leaders, the sewer lines will take three months to settle. There will be road construction. The project is estimated to take nine months to a year to complete.

Traffic along West 7th Street will be disrupted, and several road closures and detour routes will take place throughout Hattiesburg. Affected streets include: