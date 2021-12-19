City of Hattiesburg announces altered holiday garbage schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced that all offices, except public safety, will close for Christmas holidays on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24.

The altered holiday garbage schedule is as follows:

Monday, December 20: Garbage normally collected on Mondays and recycling for Wards 1,4 and 5.

Tuesday, December 21: Garbage normally collected om Tuesdays and recycling for Wards 2,4 and 5.

Wednesday, December 22: Trash and garbage for Burkett’s Creek, trash normally collected on Wednesdays and recycling for Wards 3,4 and 5.

Thursday, December 23: Offices closed, no collections.

Friday, December 24: Offices closed, no collections.

Monday, December 27: Stuff a Truck event at Kamper Park from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The full schedule for Christmas and New Year’s Eve can be found here.