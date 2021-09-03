City of Hattiesburg announces new water bill design

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced on Friday that all Hattiesburg water customers will see a new water bill design in November 2021.
The new bill design includes the following:
- Easy to access contact information for questions and concerns.
- A graph of water consumption for the past six months.
- An account summary to easily access your balance total and due date.
- A block specific for sharing news and notes with you.
- A detachable payment coupon that fits easily in the provided security envelope.
- A full page of detailed notes (listed on the back of the bill) for how you can pay for your bill, the disconnection of service policy, how to handle past due bills and how to enroll in paperless electronic billing.