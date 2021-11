HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Midnight on Front Street will be returning to the City of Hattiesburg in 2021.

The event is scheduled to take place on New Year’s Eve from 8:00 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Those who attend will be able to enjoy music, food and fellowship while watching the Hub Sign drop and a fireworks show.

More details will be released as city leaders provide more information on the event.