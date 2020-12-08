City of Hattiesburg swears in new Public Safety Officers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – New public safety officers in both the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department joined the force on Tuesday.

In a lateral transfer held by Mayor Toby Barker, four firemen and two police officers were sworn in. This is the first time the swearing has been held with both departments together. A lateral transfer means these officers and firefighters are coming from one law enforcement agency to another.

Four firefighters were issued the oath of office by Barker, and badges were pinned by Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade. These firefighters include: Mario Hyatt, Alex Lininger, Brandon Pfleuger and Walter M. Green, II.

The lateral transfer for the fire department follows a recent graduating fire academy class in October, bringing the department to 120 firefighters with another academy class set to begin in February 2021.

For the police department, this ceremony is the last one for Police Chief Anthony Parker before he retires. The two officers sworn in during the ceremony were Deandre Billiot and Deundra Willis. Billiot and Willis bring 15 years of experience, collectively, to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The lateral transfers for the police department bring department numbers to 105 officers. Billiot and Willis will spend the next three weeks in training at the Hattiesburg Police Academy to learn the department’s policies and procedures, according to Chief Parker.

