City of Hattiesburg opens new Duncan Lake extension

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The completion of a trail extension for Duncan Lake was announced on Monday. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker joined local elected officials and community leaders to cut the ribbon on the latest “Your Penny at Work Project.”

The extension includes an eight-foot-wide concrete pathway, which extends the current walking trail at Duncan Lake to cover the backside of the 17-acre lake out to Alcorn Avenue. It also includes an archway from the Alcorn Avenue entrance. The connection point to Alcorn Avenue provides for an additional entrance to Duncan Lake, with direct access for the neighbors of East Jerusalem.

With a total cost of $354,900, this project was primarily funded by the additional 1% restaurant and hotel/motel tax that was voted on by citizens in April of 2019. Originally projected to cost $293,067, the bid for the project included an add-alternate to extend the trail to Alcorn Avenue which provides for the extra cost. Additionally, this project received a $120,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), championed by the city’s statewide delegation – Representatives Missy McGee (District 102) and Percy Watson (District 103).















The extension of the the multi-use pathway will eventually connect to Hall Avenue in by the end of the year, according to Mayor Barker. He said the extension will ultimately connect the entire project to the pending Overpass Project and East Hardy Street.

The ribbon-cutting marks the official opening of the trail, and it is now available for use by the public.