City of Hattiesburg partners with community college to create more jobs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg joined forces with a local community college in hopes to create more jobs for the people. With this new program, Pearl River Community College is able to provide more workforce training for its students.

The city and the school agreed to provide tuition to help the people who live in the city and to help high school graduates who want a job as a skilled worker.

Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl Community College, said, “This will now provide an opportunity to either re-skill, come to work, enter one of our allied health, nursing career technical programs, and then get off into the workforce. And at the end of the day, really boost our economy.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said there is a need for more skilled workers in healthcare and manufacturing.

“To be able to connect our city residents with money that came from the CARES Act, which is for COVID-related expenses. I think it’s a very needed investment in our human capital,” said Barker.

According to Area Development Partnership, the City of Hattiesburg has ranked in the top five job in creation in the state for several years.

Mayor Barker said he wants to keep a good thing going.

“We are very fortunate to have two universities and a community college that can really address the spectrum when it comes to workforce needs.”