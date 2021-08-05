City of Hattiesburg provides COVID-19 update

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Baker gave an update on COVID-19 during his weekly conference call with local leaders.

Hospitalizations (Forrest General + Merit Health Wesley):

  • Hospitalized patients – confirmed COVID positive: 110
  • ICU patients – confirmed COVID positive: 30
  • Of the 110 hospitalized, 6 were vaccinated (94.5% unvaccinated)
  • Of the 30 in the ICU, 1 was vaccinated (96.67% unvaccinated)
  • Of the 13 on ventilators, none were vaccinated.

New COVID-19 Cases:

  • Forrest County – 109
  • Lamar County – 107

Weekly Conference Call Notes from Hattiesburg Clinic

  • Last week, Hattiesburg Clinic had its single highest week of new positive cases reported (759).
  • Last week, Hattiesburg Clinic had its highest number of individuals under the age of 20 diagnosed with COVID (213)
    • Ages 0-9: 77
    • Ages 10-19: 136

Of the 759 diagnosed last week in the Hattiesburg Clinic system, 87.48% were unvaccinated. Leaders said vaccination rates increased last week at Hattiesburg Clinic with 1,307 shots administered (this is the highest one-week total since March 31 – April 6).

Vaccination Updates:

  • Forrest County Fully Vaccinated: 20,668 (28%)
  • Forrest County One Dose: 24,550 (5%)
  • Forrest County – % of Population Over 65 Vaccinated: 62%
  • Lamar County Fully Vaccinated: 24,870 (39%)
  • Lamar County One Dose: 29,915 (8%)
  • Lamar County – % of Population Over 65 Vaccinated: 90%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories