City of Hattiesburg provides COVID-19 update

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Baker gave an update on COVID-19 during his weekly conference call with local leaders.
Hospitalizations (Forrest General + Merit Health Wesley):
- Hospitalized patients – confirmed COVID positive: 110
- ICU patients – confirmed COVID positive: 30
- Of the 110 hospitalized, 6 were vaccinated (94.5% unvaccinated)
- Of the 30 in the ICU, 1 was vaccinated (96.67% unvaccinated)
- Of the 13 on ventilators, none were vaccinated.
New COVID-19 Cases:
- Forrest County – 109
- Lamar County – 107
Weekly Conference Call Notes from Hattiesburg Clinic
- Last week, Hattiesburg Clinic had its single highest week of new positive cases reported (759).
- Last week, Hattiesburg Clinic had its highest number of individuals under the age of 20 diagnosed with COVID (213)
- Ages 0-9: 77
- Ages 10-19: 136
Of the 759 diagnosed last week in the Hattiesburg Clinic system, 87.48% were unvaccinated. Leaders said vaccination rates increased last week at Hattiesburg Clinic with 1,307 shots administered (this is the highest one-week total since March 31 – April 6).
Vaccination Updates:
- Forrest County Fully Vaccinated: 20,668 (28%)
- Forrest County One Dose: 24,550 (5%)
- Forrest County – % of Population Over 65 Vaccinated: 62%
- Lamar County Fully Vaccinated: 24,870 (39%)
- Lamar County One Dose: 29,915 (8%)
- Lamar County – % of Population Over 65 Vaccinated: 90%