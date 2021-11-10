City of Hattiesburg seeking artists for New Year’s Eve celebration poster (Courtesy of the City of Hattiesburg Facebook page)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Arts Council have opened a poster competition for the 2021 Midnight on Front Street New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The competition is open to Hattiesburg neighbors of any age and will close on Monday, November 29th at 5:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on December 6th.

Leaders with the City said the competition is a new tradition being held for the second time in memory of the 1912 “The Hub City” sign. In 1912, The Henry L. Doherty Company promised the Commercial Club of Hattiesburg that if they created a design and slogan, the company would produce a light-up sign to be displayed above the Ross Building (now the American Building). The Commercial Club of Hattiesburg launched a contest for neighbors to create a design for the new sign. R. R. Swittenburg’s entry of “The Hub City” was chosen. The sign was erected on Thanksgiving Day in 1912.

The poster design contest was held in 2019 with Glenda Grubbs’ “Happy New Year Hub City” painting winning the contest.

This year’s poster design prompt is: “From then to now. Artists can submit a work of art around their interpretation of the 1912 Hub Sign Illumination event, the 2018 Inaugural/ 2019 Hub Sign Drop – or a rendering of both.”

There is a limit of one entry per person.

