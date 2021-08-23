City of Hattiesburg to observe 20th anniversary of September 11

Flowers are placed at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020, as the US commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will observe the 20th anniversary of September 11 with a commemoration ceremony to honor lives lost in the attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 in 2001.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, beginning at 8:40 a.m., at Fire Station #1 (810 North Main Street).

According to city officials, remarks will be made by Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Police Chief Peggy Sealy, and Mayor Toby Barker. The ceremony will also include a special keynote by Hattiesburg Firefighter Engineer Alexander Redondo.

Masks are encouraged at the event. The ceremony will be streamed on the City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page for those who want to attend virtually.