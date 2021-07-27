City of Hattiesburg to take part in National Night Out in October

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will take part in National Night Out on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

“At the request of many neighborhood associations and neighbors, we are moving the neighborhood parties back to beat the heat and to provide for more planning time,” city leaders said in a statement on Facebook.

They plan to share more information about a kick-off event soon.

This year, National Night Out is on August 3, 2021. The goal of the annual event is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.