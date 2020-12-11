City of Hattiesburg under boil water alert after E. coli found in system

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the City of Hattiesburg was placed under a boil water alert on Friday, December 11. Leaders said water sampling showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

The notice affects 46,000 customers who are served by the City of Hattiesburg in Forrest County.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of E. coli is a serious health concern. Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.

