City of Hattiesburg welcomes first female police chief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Peggy Sealy is now the highest-ranking woman in the Hattiesburg Police Department. She was named as the city’s first female police chief in the department’s 118-year history.

She has served with the Hattiesburg Police Department since 1992 in various roles, including the assistant police chief.

“Community policing, that’s the main thing I want to continue and to just embrace and build on community policing.I believe that’s a big plus for the city and for the police department,” Sealy explained.

She credits her success to the women who served on the department before her.

“I have other female officers who actually laid the foundation for me to be here, and I’m sitting in this chair today.”

Chief Sealy shared some of the upcoming changes to the department.

“Some changes advancing promotions and hopefully get some new vehicles into our fleet and new training will be taking place within the department,” she stated.

Sealy recently served as interim police chief for nearly eight months prior to being named the permanent police chief.