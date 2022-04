LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Laurel will host a job fair on Thursday, April 21.

Participants can learn more about jobs with the City of Laurel and participate in on-site interviews.

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Laurel Train Depot at 230 North Maple Street. Call (601)-428-6423 for more information.