City of Laurel to ring in the new year during Downtown Countdown

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel Main Street and BancorpSouth Bank are partnering to bring back the New Year’s celebration Downtown Countdown after last year’s cancellation.

On New Year’s Eve, visitors can attend the event at 5:00 p.m. to enjoy food trucks, beer and champagne service, live entertainment and Countdown Kids, an entertaining kids area.

Live entertainment will perform at the intersection of North Magnolia Street and Central Avenue from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. There will be two rhinestone pinecone drops and a firework show. The kids drop will be at 8:00 p.m. and the main drop will be at midnight with a performance by Sistaz with Soul.

There will also be an Elegant Evenings fashion show from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oak Street. Some local shops and eateries will be open for extended hours during the event.

The event is free to the public and neighbors are asked not to bring pets. COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.