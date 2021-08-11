City of Lumberton names interim police chief

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – The quest to find the next police chief in Lumberton continues after being without a permanent chief for almost two years. In the meantime, another interim chief is stepping for the time being to fill the position.

According to Pine Belt News, the Lumberton Board of Aldermen approved Rodney Parker last month as interim chief. He will replace outgoing interim chief Philipe Ducksworth, who handed in his resignation shortly after the recent municipal election.

Crider said the city will stick with Parker until a decision is made on a permanent chief.