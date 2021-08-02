City of Petal accepting applications for positions in Water Department

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – According to Petal leaders, the city is accepting applications for multiple positions in the water department. The position will be full-time with benefits.

They said the jobs are not limited to certified water and/or wastewater operator. The qualifications are listed below:

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must be able to lift at least 50 lbs.

Must be able to pass a drug screen/pre-employment physical and background check

Experience operating heavy equipment and day to day water operations is a plus

Anyone wanting interested fill out an application at the City Hall, 119 W 8th Ave, Petal, MS 39465, or mail a resume to Public Works Department, P O Box 564, Petal, MS 39465; Attn: Mike Trest.