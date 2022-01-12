City of Petal hiring within Water, Streets Departments

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Petal is accepting applications for open positions within the Water and Streets Departments.

Positions are full-time with benefits. One position is for a backup Class C Water Operator.

Applicants must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 50 pounds, be able to pass a drug screen, and must be able to pass a pre-employment physical and a background check. Preference will be given to applicants with heavy equipment experience and water operations experience.

Applications must be completed at Petal City Hall located at 119 West 8th Avenue. More information can be found here.